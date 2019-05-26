Sasha Banks has been linked with leaving WWE many times over the past few months. The former NXT Women’s Champion has not appeared in-ring for WWE since WrestleMania, where she and Bayley lost the Women’s Tag Team Championships. There were rumors that the two women weren’t happy that they dropped the belts to the IIconics.

Banks reportedly asked for her release and it is unlikely that WWE will grant it anytime soon. The ‘Legit Boss’ took to Twitter last night and commented on the AEW Double or Nothing PPV, further stoking the fires for a release and keeping her in the limelight.

Banks wrote “I LOVE WRESTLING” during the PPV and also commented specifically on the Women’s Fatal Four Way match. “I love awesome Kong ahhhhh” and “congratulations ladies! I’m excited for women’s wrestling!” were what Banks tweeted out.

It seems more than likely that Banks is angling for a chance to leave WWE and head over to AEW. Public comments such as these aren’t something that WWE will take lightly, especially as AEW are being viewed as a legitimate threat to the company.

