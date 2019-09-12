WWE Superstar Sasha Banks recently spoke to the WFNZ Show, The Mac Attack. During the show Banks talked about her break from WWE, including how it was best for her.

“I’ve been doing this for seven years straight, no breaks,” Banks stated. “People need to step back, re-evaluate their lives, take care of their souls, and their minds. I’m back and better than ever. I got myself a championship match on Sunday, so I think I did quite well for myself.”

Banks also discussed her early influences watching wrestling. “At the age of 10, I watched Eddie Guerrero and I was like this is what I want to do,” Banks revealed. “This is what I was born to do. Everything that I ever dreamt of. Since then I’ve dreamt of being a wrestler every single day. When I was 18 I joined a wrestling school and two years later I got signed with WWE.”

Finally Banks discussed the move of NXT to the USA Network. “I mean it’s so crazy, it gives me goosebumps. I just can’t believe it,” Banks stated. “NXT is its own brand. They’re just really taking over and I’m so proud to be part of it. Just seeing the growth here and there I saw at the performance center how many potential starts we have in the making. It’s just cool that there’s NXT on USA, where the whole world can see them now.”

