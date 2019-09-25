Former WWE Women’s Champion Sasha Banks has been trolling fans on Twitter. The ‘Boss’ made some comments ahead of her match on Smackdown Live last night. Banks teamed with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley against Charlotte Flair and Carmella. Sasha wrote on Twitter “I need a vacation.”

Recently Returned

Banks had been missing from WWE for several months prior to her recent return. There were rumors that Banks was unhappy with her spot in WWE, apparently throwing a ‘tantrum’ after her WrestleMania match earlier this year. These reports were then debunked recently in a WWE Chronicle episode based on Banks.

Hell in A Cell

Banks will be challenging for the RAW Women’s Championship at the Hell in a Cell PPV. The Boss will be taking on Becky Lynch inside the Cell hoping to reclaim her Championship from the Irish Lass Kicker.

I need a vacation — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 24, 2019

