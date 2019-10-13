WWE has announced that newly drafted Superstar Sasha Banks will be taking on Becky Lynch this Monday at RAW. Banks was drafted to the Smackdown brand on Friday and the match will now have ‘draft implications.’

Banks and Lynch will be competing to decide who gets the first pick on Monday’s rounds of the WWE Draft. Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns had a similar bout to start off Friday Night Smackdown on the FOX Network.

It was reported that Banks suffered a tailbone injury during last Sunday’s Hell In a Cell. Banks took on Lynch in a losing effort inside the cell for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship. It looks at this time that she has been medically cleared to return to the ring.

