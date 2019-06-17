Scarlett Bordeaux was recently groped by a fan at a AAA event last night. The IMPACT performer was on the outside when a fan grabbed her and held her for a few seconds before she continued the match.

Bordeaux was quick to address the incident after the bout on Twitter. Scarlett wrote that “it is NEVER okay to touch a performer without their consent. I didn’t realize what happened until I watched the footage afterwards being so in the moment after a dive with my back turned otherwise I would have reacted much differently. Thnx to @LadyShaniAAA for having my back”

Her partner, Lady Shani, helped to pull her away from the barricade and back towards the ring.

Scarlett Bordeaux was partnering with both Lady Shani and Taya Valkyrie. They were involved in a six-man matchup against Chik Tormenta, La Hiedra, and Tessa Blanchard.

You can see the full incident and tweet from Bordeaux via the below Tweet: