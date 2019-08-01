Scott Dawson of The Revival has fans talking on social media after mentioning WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson in a tweet.

Responding to a fan, Dawson wrote, “Arn taught us well. See ya soon, Double A.”

Arn, who was released from WWE earlier this year after working behind-the-scenes for years, is expected to end up with AEW soon. He’s reportedly being paid a severance package from WWE and also signed a non-disclosure agreement that prevents him from discussing his WWE release, but it’s believed that he will start working with AEW when he’s able to. Arn also has a podcast with Starrcast founder Conrad Thompson that will premiere this year.

It’s been reported that The Revival turned down new WWE contracts this year, but are signed with the company until April 2020. There’s no solid word on what the future hold for them but they did drop the RAW Tag Team Titles to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, who recently signed new WWE deals, on this week’s RAW.

There’s no word yet on what Dawson’s tweet is referring to, but we’ll keep you updated.

You can Dawson’s full tweet below, along with a response from Starrcast: