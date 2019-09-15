PROGRESS Wrestling crowned the 6th Natural Progression Series winner last night. The tournament took place at the Camden Ballroom in London. The tournament would usually be held over a number of dates, however PROGRESS decided to have a one-night blowout and it made the tournament feel vital to the company’s progression once again.

Irish star Scotty Davis eventually won the tournament against Danny Duggan in the final match. Duggan had secured his place in the final by defeating The OJMO in the semi-final after joining the Do Not Resuscitate stable. Davis had made his way into the final following a shocking win over favourite Cara Noir.

Following Davis’ win his mentor Jordan Devlin joined him in the win for the celebrations.