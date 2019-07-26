WWE has announced that Monday’s WWE RAW episode will feature a “Samoan Summit” with Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe.

WWE also announced Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler and a non-title match with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss for Monday’s episode.

It’s interesting to note that WWE allowed The Wrap to report the matches and segment for Monday’s RAW, before the WWE website announced it.

As noted, the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas previously announced WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar for Monday’s show, but WWE has not confirmed the appearance.

WWE is pushing Ziggler vs. Rollins with the idea that Rollins wants payback for Ziggler’s superkick to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels on Tuesday’s SmackDown. Rollins is standing up for Michaels after DX and The Kliq helped him out with The OC and WWE United States Champion Ricochet during the RAW Reunion special.

Regarding the “Samoan Summit” between Joe and Reigns, WWE announced the following teaser for the segment:

“Samoan pride was on the line last week when Roman Reigns battled Samoa Joe, and now that The Big Dog emerged victorious in the grudge match, it seems the two sides have come together in an effort to squash their beef. As reported by The Wrap, Reigns and Joe will meet in a “Samoan Summit” on Monday’s Raw, where the two will supposedly hash out their differences and find a way to move forward. It’s a surprising turn of events between two known fighters, though there’s something to be said for a desire to move forward. With that being said, talks are just as likely to break down – and given that they’re both from the same island, we know what happens next.”