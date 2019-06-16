WWE has announced two segments for the upcoming Smackdown Live this Tuesday night. Bayley will be joining Alexa Bliss for ‘A Moment of Bliss’ talking segment. The two women are set to face for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at Stomping Ground. Bayley tweeted her reaction to the segment, saying “Wait…….again?! Bbbbbut it’s my birthday.”

The company has also confirmed that Dolph Ziggler will be taking on Xavier Woods this Tuesday night. Ziggler is scheduled to be facing WWE Champion Kofi Kingston at the Stomping Grounds PPV. The match for Ziggler against Woods will likely build further towards the Cage Match for the WWE Championship next Sunday at Stomping Grounds.