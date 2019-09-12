Ring of Honor have signed one of the biggest stars on the UK and Irish independent scenes. ‘Session Moth’ Martina has officially signed for the company after there was speculation that she would be heading to WWE.

PWInsider noted that the Irish star has signed a full-time deal with the promotion, and she is set to make appearances soon.

WWE reportedly offered Martina a contract for the NXT UK brand. It would’ve been interesting to see how Martina would’ve been portrayed in WWE, as she has a more adult themed vibe developed through her time in OTT and ICW. ROH may be a more suitable place for the former OTT Gender Neutral Champion to ply her trade. The deal signed reportedly means that Martina can work dates in Japan for Stardom. It is also being confirmed that Martina will be able to work dates in Europe whilst under contract with ROH. This will likely mean that Martina could still work for the likes of PROGRESS, ICW and OTT, even though these brands are affiliated with WWE.