We noted before how RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins appeared together on the red carpet of the recent MTV Movie & TV Awards. You can see WWE’s video of the happy couple above.

HollywoodLife.com caught up with the WWE power couple on the red carpet and said they were gushing over their new romance. Rollins was asked about a tweet he made the day before the awards. He wrote, “When I found you, I found me.”

The Architect confirmed to Hollywood Life that the tweet was a message to The Man. “Oh yeah! People can look into it any way they want,” Rollins said while smiling at Becky.

Lynch then said that they are looking forward to where their romance takes them. She added, “I think we are stronger together anyways.”

You can see the aforementioned Rollins tweet below: