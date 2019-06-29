Shinsuke Nakamura and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins received major praise for their main event match at the WWE live event from Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan earlier today.

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE United States Champion Ricochet both praised the match, along with WWE producers Tyson Kidd and Fit Finlay.

“@WWERollins vs @ShinsukeN at #WWETokyo. What. A . Match. The champ backs it up. #WWEExtremeRules,” Lynch wrote on Nakamura and her boyfriend.

Kidd wrote, “Just watched @WWERollins and @ShinsukeN tear it down in Japan [emoji] Wow! #WWETokyo”

“I just watched @WWERollins and @ShinsukeN wrestle each other, it was awesome. I wanted to join in. Wrestling at its best guys, thank-you!,” Finlay added.

Ricochet called it a WrestleMania-calibre match. He wrote, “Yo! @ShinsukeN and @WWERollins just had a freaking WrestleMania caliber match!! #MechaSugoi”

