As advertised, Seth Rollins made his “big announcement” during his appearance on ESPN on Monday morning.
“The Architect” revealed that he will be featured on the cover of the brand new WWE 2K18 video game.
Featured below is some coverage of Rollins’ appearance from ESPN this morning.
BREAKING NEWS: As revealed on @espn @SportsCenter, @WWERollins will be on the cover of #WWE2K18!!!
Anyone watching @espn @SportsCenter this morning? #WWE2K18 @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/QexUWe5Qcd
Thank you @2K and @espn! Huge honor to be on the cover of this year's game. Be like no one. pic.twitter.com/4Cov9HjVVB
.@WWERollins is the #WWE2K18 cover Superstar! #BeLikeNoOne Pre-order now: https://t.co/DrvqbR6vdJ pic.twitter.com/L9TvmVtzwF
