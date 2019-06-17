WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke to WrestlingAC.com. The WWE Universal Champion discussed a wide range of topics that included the departure of Jon Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose from WWE.

Moxley left WWE back in April when his contract officially expired. The former Dean Ambrose was reportedly offered a 5 year deal in the six figures that he turned down.

Near the end of the interview, Rollins talked about how he has a feeling that The Shield (himself, Moxley, and Roman Reigns) will unite again to be together forever. He was also asked about a potential Shield reunion.

This is where he noted that you can never rule it out and “I have that feeling inside me that we have not seen the end between me and Dean Ambrose.”

The former ‘Lunatic Fringe’ made his AEW debut back at the Double or Nothing PPV event. Moxley will be making his official in-ring debut at Fyter Fest next weekend. Jon is also scheduled to take part in the upcoming G1 Climax tournament for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

