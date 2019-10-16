As we’ve previously reported there has been some huge negativity surrounding the main event of this month’s Hell In a Cell PPV. The main event of the show saw Seth Rollins ‘lose’ in a ref stoppage when he attacked Bray Wyatt with a (small) hammer. It was a baffling end to a strange match, with the cage shrouded in a red light when the cage itself was already red.

Rollins has now taken to Twitter to defend the finish of the match. A fan on Twitter asked if the Crown Jewel match between the two Superstars will end in a ‘DQ,’ as many fans believed the HIAC match did. Rollins responded by saying “correction: it ended in a ref stoppage. When a body isn’t moving, the official has to make the right call.”

Seth also responded when the same fan showed a gif of the infamous Undertaker vs Mankind match from King of The Ring. Rollins said “I imagine Mick and Taker might have liked the ref to stop the match there. Might have added a few more years to Mick’s incredible career. Just a thought.”

An interesting take from the Universal Champion…