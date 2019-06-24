As noted, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins took to Twitter on Sunday and praised WWE as the best pro wrestling on the planet when responding to a WWE Stomping Grounds preview on Twitter. The tweet was co-signed by Roman Reigns, and AEW star Chris Jericho also responded with an emoji.

Rollins wrote, “Best pro wrestling on the planet. Period.”

Rollins posted a follow-up tweet after Drew Gulak captured the WWE Cruiserweight Title on the Stomping Grounds Kickoff pre-show by defeating Tony Nese and Akira Tozawa.

Rollins then wrote, “Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that’s just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t. #WWEStompingGrounds #UniversalChampion @WWE”

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay responded to that tweet and wrote, “I’m alive.”

Another NJPW star also responded to Rollins’ tweets – IWGP Tag Team and ROH Tag Team Champion Tama Tonga. He tweeted a plug for the G1 Climax and wrote, “Best Pro Wrestling in the guh damn Galaxy. Don’t @ me bih”

The Usos also responded to Rollins’ follow-up tweet with some back-up. They tweeted, “Double Dab on em uce.”

