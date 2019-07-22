Seth Rollins participated in a WWE SummerSlam media call earlier today and had words for All Elite Wrestling and his former partner in The Shield, Jon Moxley.

Regarding AEW, Rollins said WWE is going to knock them dead.

“We are going to knock them dead, just like we do everyone else,” Rollins said of the potential competition for WWE. (H/T to John Pollock on Twitter.)

Rollins also addressed Jon Moxley, the former Dean Ambrose. Rollins said Moxley is now trying to take food off his plate.

“I was surprised by it. I knew Ambrose needed time away from WWE,” Rollins said of Moxley leaving WWE for AEW. He continued, “Now he’s competition and trying to take dinner off my table & good on him.”