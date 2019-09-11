WWE Universal and RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins took to Twitter last night and revealed that he recently met his brother and sister for the first time.

Rollins credited the 23andMe DNA testing service for helping him connect with his siblings.

“In a wild turn of events, I recently found out I have a brother (and sister, not pictured) I never knew existed! Thank you @23andMe for bringing people together. Life is a crazy, awesome thing and we are all insanely lucky to get to experience it,” Rollins wrote.

You can see the full tweet and photo with his brother below: