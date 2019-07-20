Seth Rollins recently spoke with Newsweek to promote Monday’s WWE RAW Reunion special and said he had a great time teaming with girlfriend RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WWE Extreme Rules. The WWE power couple teamed up to defeat Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in the Winners Take All main event, but Rollins lost his WWE Universal Title to Brock Lesnar in the post-match angle as Lesnar cashed in his Money In the Bank briefcase. Rollins was asked how is it working with Lynch in a match like that.

“It was awesome,” he said. “You saw how much fun we had out there. Becky can hold her own especially with Lacey. So I wasn’t worried about that at all. She’s as tough as they come, tougher than me in a lot of ways. It was a blast to be out there with her, to hear the crowd response to her and the two of us together and just take a kendo stick or chair to Lacey was a lot of fun. I loved it. I had a great time.”

Rollins also acknowledged that it looks like The Man and The Architect are going their separate ways in the WWE storylines, something fans have been calling for on social media since before Extreme Rules. Rollins said they were only aligned in the storylines because of Corbin, who he has moved on from. He was asked if he prefers being separate from Lynch in the storylines.

The stories aligned only because of Baron Corbin aligned them,” Rollins said. “It was circumstantial. It wasn’t like Becky and I thought “hey, we’re dating now, let’s be on TV together and have matches together.” So now we’re back being supportive boyfriend and girlfriend for each other. I’m looking forward to her match with Natalya at SummerSlam and hopefully she’s looking forward to me beating Brock Lesnar and winning back the Universal title.”

Rollins praised Bray Wyatt when asked about his return to the WWE storylines on this week’s RAW. He was asked about his overall thoughts on The Fiend and Wyatt’s whole reemergence.

“It’s great to see him back, man,” Rollins said of Wyatt. “He’s a guy with a ton of creative talent, obviously. Look what he’s done with the Firefly Fun House. It’s cool to see him back on the screen, but obviously the response from the live crowd was incredible and the reaction on social as well. Easily the highest, most liked photo and video of the week for both shows. Having him back is a coup man, it’s going to make Monday Night RAW that much more interesting.”

He continued and said he wants to see where it goes from here when asked if he wants to get involved with the new Wyatt. “I’m really curious to see where it goes. It’ll be interesting to see how it translates into wrestling matches. That’s always my concern when you look at characters that are a bit off the wall like that. How does it translate to being a performer and when does the act get old or tired. I have never been that guy, that weird type of personality. I’ve always been me. So I find it easy to connect with an audience but I’m curious to see how Bray Wyatt connects with the audience on a regular basis. I’m looking forward to it, first night was a home run so let’s see where it goes from here,” Rollins said.