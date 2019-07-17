Seth Rollins recently spoke with the Tampa Bay Times to promote Monday’s WWE RAW Reunion special. Regarding his on-screen relationship with girlfriend RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, Rollins said things are going great.

“It’s great. We spend all of our time together anyway. So might as well add the on screen stuff to it as well,” Rollins said. “She’s awesome, she’s super talented, one of the first women to main event WrestleMania beating Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair this past year. I learn a lot from her being in the ring and watching her cut promos, she’s very inspiring as far as that’s concerned. Just from a performer’s perspective, I get a lot out being near her on screen and off screen I get a lot as well, so it works out in both places.”

Rollins was also asked about the recent criticism from social media, with fans saying he and Lynch have no chemistry between them. Rollins believes the critics are just jealous.

“I think those critics might be a little jealous,” he said. “I think that’s where a lot of that stems from. I mean, if I’m a dude and I’m watching television, and I have a crush on Becky Lynch, I’m probably not going to be to fond of the guy who’s dating her either so I get that. We have such great chemistry I think it’s funny that people think we don’t. Either way it amuses me.”

Rollins is scheduled for a dark match against Baron Corbin at next week’s RAW. He had praise for Corbin when asked what he thinks about working with him.

“I win a lot when I wrestle Corbin, so that usually sways my opinion in a positive manner,” Rollins said. “You know what, he’s come a long way. For a guy who came into the developmental system with no clout, he wasn’t from the indies and he never wrestled a match before, he stepped into the doors in Tampa and he learned very quickly from some of the best guys we have in our industry.

“But he’s also a guy who wasn’t given much of a chance by even people like me. He comes from a different world and sometimes you can be ostracized for that. He’s a guy who took a bit of the hazing, but he pushed through, persevered and he grew really love the industry and he has dedicated the last four years of his life to being on the road nonstop. And say what you will about him, from an audience member perspective, he works just as hard as anybody else and is huge contributor to our roster and the product we put out every week.”