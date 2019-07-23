As noted, Seth Rollins did a WWE SummerSlam media call on Monday and had strong words for AEW and his former partner in The Shield, Jon Moxley. We now have Rollins’ full comments on Moxley, AEW and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay of New Japan Pro Wrestling. (H/T to John Pollock.) Rollins was asked about his recent Twitter comments on Ospreay, where he doubled down on WWE being the best pro wrestling, and said WWE already has a “better version” of Ospreay in Ricochet.

“Well, I said it because I believe it,” Rollins said of his comments on WWE and Ospreay. “I work with these guys and girls day in and day out and I have for nine years, I’ve been in WWE on TV for seven of those. I know what we go through and look, no other company goes through what we go through. They don’t do it as much as we do it, they don’t have the pressure that we have, it’s a totally different ballgame.

“The world that Will Ospreay came off, or comes from, is the same world I came from, so I know both ends of it. Will Ospreay doesn’t know anything about what WWE does. I appreciate his talent, I appreciate his hard work, his dedication, all that. One of these days, there is going to be an opportunity for Will Ospreay to come here and there is going to be an opportunity for Seth Rollins vs. Will Ospreay and I can’t wait for that. But, until then, (muffled) whereas I understand very much, what it’s like to walk in his shoes. And I am convinced, I know firsthand that WWE is the best professional wrestling on the planet, no question.”

We noted on Monday how Rollins said he was surprised at the former Dean Ambrose leaving WWE for AEW, and how Moxley is now trying to take food off his table. He also said WWE will knock AEW dead “like we do everybody else.” We now have the full quote, and Rollins called out “those guys” to step up to the big leagues if they want to give it a shot.

“I was surprised by it for sure,” Rollins said of Moxley leaving WWE for AEW. “I knew Ambrose needed some time away from WWE but the thing is, he just loves wrestling, he loves the industry, he just wanted some freedom and do his own thing and that happens, you know? And that happens for everybody and I understand his position and why he wanted to go over there and that’s on him.

“But, now he’s competition, now he’s the one trying to take dinner off my table so good on him but we’re going to do our best to continue to be the best here at WWE and those guys want to step up to the big leagues to give it a shot? Then by all means but we’re going to knock them dead just like we do everybody else.”