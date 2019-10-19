WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins was due to be the captain of Team Hogan heading into the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. It was confirmed this week that Rollins will be defending his Championship against Bray Wyatt on the show. This will be the second time that ‘The Fiend’ has challenged for the belt, after the critically panned main event of Hell In a Cell.

Hulk Hogan reacted to the news on Twitter. “Understand the champ @WWERollins needs to do what he’s gotta do. Defending the title against @WWEBrayWyatt is what champions do. Don’t worry Naitch, I got an idea for Team Hogan brother. #WWECrownJewel HH”

Hogan’s ‘opponent’ for Crown Jewel will be Ric Flair and his Team Flair roster. Flair also responded to the news that Rollins is now out of the match. “Even The Team Captain Doesn’t Want To Go Up Against #TeamFlair. @HulkHogan You’re Down To 2! Maybe You Can Call Some New Stars? Gilberg, Johnny Rodz, Backlund?? WOOOOO #WWECrownJewel,” Flair wrote.