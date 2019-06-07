WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins successfully retained his WWE Universal Championship at Super ShowDown today. Rollins faced Baron Corbin for the Championship and defeated the former RAW General Manager with a roll up. Corbin brought a steel chair into the ring and the referee grabbed it, warning him about being disqualified. Baron considered it but the referee tossed the chair to the floor. Corbin bullied the referee into the corner again and he snapped back at Corbin. Rollins took advantage, coming from behind for the roll-up to retain.

Brock Lesnar has been teasing a cash in for the Universal Championship over the past couple of weeks. Lesnar confirmed on this Monday’s RAW that he would be cashing in on “Friday.” Although there was no confirmation of that being against Seth Rollins it was widely anticipated that this would be a triple threat. Baron Corbin having a match for the Universal Championship in a singles bout seemed fairly unfathomable, but it happened. Lesnar did not appear before the match started, so the bout went ahead as a one on one affair.

It will be interesting to see where Rollins goes following this win. There are not a huge amount of top tier Superstars on RAW who could feasibly contest for the title.