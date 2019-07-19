Former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins has recently commented on WWE fans that “hate” the product.

Speaking with Yahoo! Sports, Rollins compared the huge company to sports dynasties such as the New York Yankees and New England Patriots. Rollins claimed that due to the size of WWE it leaves them open to criticism from fans.

“We’re the New York Yankees. It’s easy to hate the New England Patriots. We’re those teams, we’re the dynasty,” Rollins stated. “It’s easy to hate us, but we’re still the most popular company in the world at what we do.”

“We’re the New York Yankees. It’s easy to hate the New England Patriots. We’re those teams, we’re the dynasty,” Rollins stated. “It’s easy to hate us, but we’re still the most popular company in the world at what we do.”

“We’re so far beyond being a wrestling company that it’s very easy to point the finger and hate on us,” he continued. “That’s the cool thing to do, it makes perfect sense to me, it’s how it’s always been in sports and entertainment, you always hate the big guy. It’s fine, I’m not upset about it at all.”

Rollins has made a ton of comments recently relating to WWE and his staunch defence of the company. Do you think that we will see more Superstars step up and say their peace?