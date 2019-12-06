WWE Superstar Seth Rollins appeared on the WWE Backstage show this week on the FS1 channel. During the interview with the former Universal Champion he discussed his critically panned match against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt at the Hell In a Cell PPV back in October.

“A Mess”

“So that was a mess for me,” Rollins admitted. “Because first of all, you’re in this dark red. The cell is also red and so you’re trying to navigate around the edges of the cell and it’s very tight quarters to begin with. It was a mess. It was very difficult to deal with especially not knowing what was going to happen.”

The Red Light

Rollins also made a clear statement on the ‘red’ light, saying “I for one am not a fan. I think it affects my performance personally.”

