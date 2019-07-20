Seth Rollins recently spoke with Newsweek to promote Monday’s WWE RAW Reunion special and said it’s nice to have people like new RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman and new SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff in creative roles. He was asked if there’s a difference backstage that he’s noticed, and what his feelings are towards Heyman running the red brand.

“It’s nice to have people like him and Eric Bischoff in creative roles, guys that are super influential,” Rollins said. “I think it’s one of those things, that, if you want to look to the future you’ll want to look at the past and find good examples. We have done a great job of collecting a lot of great minds over the last several years. Especially this past year, we have Bruce Prichard back there, Jeff Jarrett back there as well. We’re adding Paul and Eric to the mix. There’s a lot of information and brain power in the creative department so it’ll be cool to see where things go from here.”

When asked what he thinks Heyman will bring to the red brand, The Architect pointed to how Heyman has a history of taking risks. Rollins said this should lead to an exciting and unpredictable three hours of RAW each week.

“One thing about Paul, and it’s still true to this day, is that he’s not afraid to take risks,” Rollins said. “He’s good at taking a lot of things about the talent that people may see as weakness and turn them into strengths. The way he sees talent is different than other people in the creative side. So you combine that with the ability, and willingness, to take risks that other people aren’t it adds for an exciting and unpredictable three hours of RAW. And so I’m looking to see the crazy left and right turns that he’ll take us moving forward.”

Rollins was also asked about the WWE Wild Card Rule, and it sounds like he’s not a fan of what it has become. He said the rule has “really muddled things up” on the brand. Rollins was asked if he looks forward to having the Wild Card Rule match-ups each week.

“Maybe? The Wild Card really muddled things up, to be honest with you,” Rollins said. “Now you’re seeing those guys every single week. It used to feel special when I see the New Day but now they’re eating pancakes backstage every chance they get on Monday and I’m not a fan of that. But no, it’s great that there’s so much talent across both brands. I think once you see the move to Fox it’s really going to tighten down as far as best Wild Card options and stuff like. It’s really cool to see things come together now and get these cool match ups you might not get in October or November.”

He continued and commented on why he hasn’t appeared on SmackDown. “RAW is my gig, man. SmackDown is fine, they have two hours. There are people on that show that need TV time. They have so many guys backstage that are starving to get the opportunity right now or they’re just sliding in on backstage vignettes or what have you. I’m not going to go over on their and take over segments every single week. They don’t need it they have a wealth of talent over there. Besides, I don’t want to deal with Shane McMahon more than I have to,” he said.