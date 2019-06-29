WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins recently discussed a variety of topics with the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. One of the items discussed was Rollins’ relationship with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Rollins described how he felt about WWE acknowledging the couple on television.

“When you’re first approached about the idea, you’re kind of like, “How is it going to work? Is it going to work?'” Rollins stated. “I’ve never done anything like that before and I don’t think she has either as far as I know. If you look at the way couples have been portrayed in the past, it’s a bit sketchy, especially on the woman’s end. I know some of her concerns about that and mine as well.

Rollins elaborated further saying “we had discussions but once we had brainstormed about it and then – at the end of the day. They’re not going to go forward with the idea if we’re not comfortable with it. Once we sat down and brainstormed how cool it might be and the options that were in front of us on the table, we decided it would actually be a fun thing to do and a cool thing to do and really strike while the iron’s hot.”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription