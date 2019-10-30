WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins appeared on the very first episode of After The Bell. The new podcast hosted by Corey Graves was released today by WWE and has a completely different feel to other WWE properties.

During the show Rollins talked about the fan reaction to the Hell In a Cell match against Bray Wyatt. “Yeah, I mean, controversial… I mean, it’s kind of one of those things that, you know, where do you go? Like what’s the answer… why? Why? It’s sort of like, people just… if they don’t get what they want, they whine about it on Twitter, right? That’s kind of what happens nowadays and that happens with everything, it’s not just our industry. If you do something and it strikes a chord, then it’s almost like you’re doing the right thing. I don’t even know anymore, it’s a weird industry, dude. It’s 2019 and I don’t know what wrestling looks like anymore. It’s a weird place, dude,” Rollins said.

