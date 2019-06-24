Seth Rollins has been doubling down on his defence of WWE over the past few days. The WWE Universal Champion appears to be fed up with criticism that ‘his’ roster have been getting over the past few months and now he’s coming public with his opinion. Rollins recently wrote on Twitter that he was “doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that’s just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t. ”

Several fans had some interesting responses to this, but so did New Japan’s Will Ospreay who simply stated “I’m alive.”

Rollins then wrote back to Ospreay, saying “Ahhhh I’m sorry little guy. We already have a better version of you here and he just won his first US Title tonight (Congrats @KingRicochet). Keep working hard though buddy!” Which is pretty scathing.

Ironically Will Ospreay and Ricochet are actually good friends outside of the ring. Both men were prominent for New Japan’s Juniors Division over the last few years before Ricochet signed to WWE. It would be interesting to know what ‘The One and Only’ Ricochet actually thinks of the situation.