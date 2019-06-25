The Twitter beef between WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay continued after this week’s RAW.

We’ve noted how Rollins has been aggressively defending and praising WWE as the “best pro wrestling on the planet” this week. This led to responses from AEW’s Chris Jericho, NJPW’s Ospreay and Tama Tonga, plus WWE’s Roman Reigns and The Usos. You can read our coverage of the various exchanges with those wrestlers by clicking here.

Rollins’ original tweet praised WWE following Sunday’s Stomping Grounds pay-per-view. He wrote, “Best pro wrestling on the planet. Period.”

He later doubled down after the Stomping Grounds Kickoff pre-show match that saw Drew Gulak capture the WWE Cruiserweight Title. Rollins wrote, “Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that’s just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t. #WWEStompingGrounds #UniversalChampion @WWE”

Ospreay was one of the many who responded to those original tweets from The Arcitecht. The New Japan star responded to Rollins’ “double down” tweet and wrote, “I’m alive.” Rollins fired back and said WWE already has a better version of Ospreay – new WWE United States Champion Ricochet. Rollins wrote, “Ahhhh I’m sorry little guy. We already have a better version of you here and he just won his first US Title tonight (Congrats @KingRicochet). Keep working hard though buddy!”

In an update on their exchange, Ospreay would respond to the “little guy” tweet with a GIF that said, “Ooh, you’re hard.”

Ospreay fired another shot after RAW and wrote, “Fact of the day: Will Ospreay wrestled more matches in 2019 THAN @WWERollins Catch up little guy [kiss emoji]”

Rollins came back with a late-night response and offered to compare bank accounts. He also said his match count includes a month off with his back injury. Rollins wrote, “I mean if you wanna talk numbers we can compare bank accounts too. P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back…[thumbs up emoji] buddy.”

Ospreay just responded, “You love adding stuff don’t ya. I mean the original question was “Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it” No talk of money. No talk of Ricochet. You said anyone. Here I am. Just as consistent, just as good. Hope the back heals up.”

During this exchange, Ospreay tweeted a photo with his girlfriend, World of Stardom Champion Bea Priestly, and WWE NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm. He wrote, “3 Different Champions. 3 Different Companies. 3 Different Contracts. All busted our butts on the Indies. Just be happy for one another & have a drink. #WWE #AEW #NJPW #INDEPENENT”

You can see the related tweets from Rollins and Ospreay below:

No one is upset 😂 — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 25, 2019

No one even said the best. — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 25, 2019

You love adding stuff don’t ya. I mean the original question was “Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it” No talk of money. No talk of Ricochet. You said anyone. Here I am. Just as consistent, just as good.

Hope the back heals up. https://t.co/dfwkKVlyR4 — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 25, 2019

I mean if you wanna talk numbers we can compare bank accounts too. P.S. That’s counting a month off with a broken back…👍🏼 buddy. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 25, 2019

Fact of the day:

Will Ospreay wrestled more matches in 2019 THAN @WWERollins Catch up little guy 😘 pic.twitter.com/GH9ywGGGlm — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 25, 2019

3 Different Champions.

3 Different Companies.

3 Different Contracts.

All busted our butts on the Indies. Just be happy for one another & have a drink.#WWE #AEW #NJPW #INDEPENENT pic.twitter.com/SveZTYQFNW — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 24, 2019

Ahhhh I’m sorry little guy. We already have a better version of you here and he just won his first US Title tonight (Congrats @KingRicochet). Keep working hard though buddy! https://t.co/JwB36iWaIg — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 24, 2019

Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that’s just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t. #WWEStompingGrounds #UniversalChampion @WWE — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 23, 2019