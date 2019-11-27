WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently spoke to 103.5 KISS FM. During the interview he discussed former WWE Champion CM Punk, someone he has been trying to coax into returning to the wrestling ring.

“You know, I’ve been a little disheartened thus far but I know Chicago will be the exception,” Rollins stated. “I figured that after the last two weeks of what I’ve been saying on Twitter and what he’s been saying back to me that I’d get these chants you’ve mentioned. But they just haven’t happened and in Boston, not a peep.”

He continued, “I was very sad. I was very upset. People were so excited for him to be back. I guess not. I guess they still want to say, ‘Burn it Down.’… Let him know you want to see him on RAW. Let him know you want to see him in a ring. Let him know you don’t want to see him behind a desk hiding in Los Angeles.”

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

Come back to 24 Wrestling for the News of WWE, WWE In The News, The Wrestling News, Future WrestleMania Locations, New WWE Title, WrestleMania 2021, Wrestle News, Wrestling News, WWE Wrestle, WWE Spoilers, Rumors In Wrestling, Rumours In Wrestling, Wrestling News and Rumors, WWE’s, Rumors WWE, WWE News and Rumors, Results Raw, RAW Result, WWE Results of RAW, Wrestling Observer, RAW Ratings, Wrestling Observer Newsletter News, F4W News, Wrestling, WWE Backstage, WWE Backstage News, WWE Updates.

H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.