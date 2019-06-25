This week’s WWE RAW from Everett, Washington saw several WWE 24/7 Title changes. The show began and ended with the same Superstar holding the title – R-Truth.

Earlier in the night Truth had retained his title in a standard singles match by quickly squashing Drake Maverick, who was distraught over the title ruining his wedding. A later RAW segment saw Truth chased to the ring by a group of Superstars, including Kalisto, Mojo Rawley, Heath Slater, EC3, Eric Young, Titus O’Neil, Cedric Alexander and No Way Jose, among others. Slater, who was supposed to have a singles match with Mojo, ended up dropping Truth with a neckbreaker to win the title. Truth would win the title back just a few seconds later, to mark his eighth title reign.

Cedric landed his first title run a few seconds later by hitting the Lumbar Check on Truth. That reign was short-lived as EC3 dropped Cedric face-first on the floor and pinned him for the title. EC3 celebrated until Carmella snatched the title out of his hands from behind, allowing Truth to roll EC3 up from behind to win the title and begin his ninth reign. Truth and Carmella then escaped as other WWE Superstars chased them.

The five title changes on this week’s RAW were #1 for Slater, #1 for Alexander, #1 for EC3, and #7 and #8 for Truth.

Below are photos and videos from this week’s WWE 24/7 Title chase on RAW: