Shane McMahon Announced For Joint-Brand WWE Live Event At MSG

WWE announced this weekend that SmackDown LIVE Commissioner Shane McMahon has been added to the upcoming live event at Madison Square Garden in New York City scheduled for March 13th.

Also scheduled for the rare joint-brand non-televised event are four big title matches, including John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship, Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin vs. The Miz in a triple-threat match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, Kevin Owens vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship and American Alpha vs. The Usos.

Below is the complete lineup scheduled for the 3/13 WWE live event at MSG: