Former WWE Superstar and WWE Producer Shawn Daivari recently appeared on the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. Daivari has been a producer in WWE since January and Xavier Woods had some interesting questions for the former in-ring performer.

Backstage Producer

“I work now as a backstage producer, more or less, I get with the talent and we figure out some ideas or strategies they might have in mind, and then I sit on the headset with Vince [McMahon] and the production truck to make sure they capture what the talent has in their head,” Daivari explained. “Cameras, with commercial breaks, and stuff like that. Every once in a while, if needed, a less experienced talent might want some coaching tips or advice, I can always offer them those two.”

A Call from Triple H

Daivari also discussed getting a call from ‘The Game’ and WWE COO Triple H. “I thought I was going to get a job as a coach at the WWE Performance Center, and my plan was maybe if I get to the PC as a coach, maybe I could work my way to an agent role, kind of like Joey Mathews or Kidman did,” Daivari stated. “I got a phone call from Hunter, he was like ‘Yeah, we were thinking maybe we’d bring you in as a producer on the road. We need more fresh, younger eyes on the product.’ I was thinking, ‘Man, this is literally right to the finish line. This is where I wanted to get.'”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription

