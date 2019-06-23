The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels recently spoke to the ‘Challenge Mania’ podcast and he had some interesting comments to make regarding his Saudi Arabia match alongside Triple H.

Shawn was asked if it was likely his last ever bout and if he has any regrets returning to the ring. HBK said “no, there are no regrets. So again, honestly. And no one will ever believe me but I’ll tell you anyway. But honestly, again. It’s not a WrestleMania, it’s not a this… to me it wasn’t coming back as the Heartbreak Kid. It was a tag match. I know that’s not the same and I know nobody will understand it, but in my mind, it was like a glorified house show live event. (And) I don’t mean that to be intellectually insulting to the wrestling fan but in my mind. It was not the same. I got asked. It was almost like, as a favor.”

He teamed up with Triple H to beat The Undertaker and Kane in a tag team match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2, 2018, at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This match ended up being the main event of this show. It marked the first time that Michaels had wrestled a match since losing a retirement match to Taker at WrestleMania 26 in 2010.