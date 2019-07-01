2 Time WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke to Challenge Mania. The interview centered around his new role at the WWE Performance Center.

One of the most prominent moves used in the independent scene was popularised by Michaels, the Superkick/Sweet Chin Music. Whilst most performers talk about how they hate other’s taking their signature moves. Michaels actually thinks that it is “sweet.” Michaels also stated that seeing it used so prominently at the Performance Center and the Independent scene makes him “smile.”

He explained his comments saying that people can deny all his contributions to the wrestling business but seeing his move being used is kind of endearing.

Shawn also revealed advice he gives to younger talents saying that he always tells younger NXT performers that he was never shy to steal an idea from anybody.

He then revealed that he used to take feedback from other wrestlers on the card and said that a good idea is a good idea and it doesn’t really matter where it came from, as long as you take it and make it your own.

