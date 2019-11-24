WWE has announced that Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be revealing the NXT Men’s Survivor Series team on the kick-off show tonight. Up until last night we did not know the full lineups for both NXT men’s and women’s teams heading into the PPV.

NXT Women’s Team

NXT Women’s team Captain Rhea Ripley joined Triple H on the post-Takeover Facebook Live show to announce the other 4 members of her team. The 5 woman team now consists of Ripley, Io Shirai, Candice LeRae, Bianca Belair and Toni Storm.

SmackDown and RAW Women’s Teams

These 5 Superstars will be facing the SmackDown team of Captain Sasha Banks. Dana Brooke. Nikki Cross. Carmella and Lacey Evans. Rounding out the match will be the RAW team of Captain Charlotte Flair, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, Natalya, and Sarah Logan.

NXT Men’s Opponents

The 5 men that Michaels announces will be going up against RAW’s Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton. Ricochet. Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre. SmackDown’s team consists of Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, King Corbin, and Braun Strowman.

