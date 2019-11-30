WWE Superstar Sheamus returned to SmackDown last night on the FOX Network. The former World Heavyweight Champion appeared in a backstage vignette where he lambasted the current roster for being ‘weak.’

This included the likes of Universal Champion Bray Wyatt, Shorty G and King Baron Corbin.

Sheamus also said that no one on SmackDown “has a backbone” or “is hungry.” The Celtic Warrior finished the promo by claiming that he will soon be returning and that SmackDown will be ‘his.’

