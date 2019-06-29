WWE recently held an event at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan. The company had some interesting bouts on display, most notably Shinsuke Nakamura teaming with Triple H to take on Samoa Joe and Robert Roode. Nakamura and HHH took the win in the bout.

Interestingly Triple H was not originally scheduled to be part of night 2. Nakamura had a reportedly impressive match with Seth Rollins that had fans in the building raving about the quality. With ‘The Game’ teaming with Nakamura could this be a further endorsement of the former IWGP Champion?

Here’s the full results from the event: