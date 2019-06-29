WWE recently held an event at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan. The company had some interesting bouts on display, most notably Shinsuke Nakamura teaming with Triple H to take on Samoa Joe and Robert Roode. Nakamura and HHH took the win in the bout.
Interestingly Triple H was not originally scheduled to be part of night 2. Nakamura had a reportedly impressive match with Seth Rollins that had fans in the building raving about the quality. With ‘The Game’ teaming with Nakamura could this be a further endorsement of the former IWGP Champion?
Here’s the full results from the event:
- WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match – Becky Lynch (c) def. Alexa Bliss and Asuka. The IIconics interfered during the bout attacking Asuka
- WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match – The Revival (Scott Dawson & Dash Wilder) (c) def. The Club (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) – The Revival retained their Championships
- Triple H & Shinsuke Nakamura def. Samoa Joe & Robert Roode
- The Kabuki Warriors (Kairi Sane & Asuka) def. The IIoncics (Peyton Royce & Billie Kay)
- WWE United States Championship Match – Ricochet (c) def. Cesaro – Ricochet retained his title
- AJ Styles, Seth Rollins & Braun Strowman def. Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, & Baron Corbin