Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Finn Balor on tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show to become the new WWE Intercontinental Champion. This was the opener of the night, the first match of two on the Kickoff.
This is Nakamura’s first reign with the Intercontinental Title. Balor won the title back at WrestleMania 35 by defeating Bobby Lashley.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA:
