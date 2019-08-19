No Way Jose took to Twitter today and called out WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura for a title match at the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 15.
Jose wrote, “I know you hear me! @ShinsukeN are you a fighting champion?! Prove it! Sept 15th, #ClashOfChampions Let’s gooooooo!”
Below is the full tweet, which was re-tweeted by WWE:
I know you hear me! @ShinsukeN are you a fighting champion?!
Prove it!
Sept 15th, #ClashOfChampions
Let’s gooooooo!
— No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) August 19, 2019