It was expected that Shinsuke Nakamura would be facing Ali at Summerslam this Sunday. The pair have been in a program for the Intercontinental Championship and the feud was expected to continue into the next PPV event. The match was not announced on this week’s go home show of Smackdown Live.

Nakamura appeared in a backstage segment following Smackdown and discussed who was “next” for ‘The Artist.’ Shinsuke was asked how his non-title loss to Ali last week affected him. “I’m OK,” Nakamura stated. “And Ali? I almost forgot that. But he got the chance already at Smackville, but he lost so I think I don’t need to care about him anymore. Right? Thank you, next.”

There’s a chance that Nakamura and Ali are added to the show later this week. WWE has had a knack recently of announcing matches online before the bigger shows. WrestleMania had at least one match announced this way, the RAW Tag Team Championship wasn’t officially announced on TV. It seems as though WWE are quite content to use social media as a way of continuing their storylines that would naturally be extended on television.