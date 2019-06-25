WWE SmackDown Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke with J Sports in Japan. We have highlights from the interview, courtesy of Google Translate and J Sports. These have been roughly translated by Google.

Nakamura seemingly admitted that there are ups & downs with his WWE career as he approaches the 4 year anniversary of his debut on the WWE NXT brand. He commented on wanting to come to WWE to further his career after making it to the top in Japan.

“Since I became a professional wrestler when I was 22 years old, I was able to come here without looking back,” Nakamura said. “In 2015, there was a feeling that I had done in the Japanese ring, and I still wanted to keep trying. As the next step, we aim to raise one step further, and take one step to the area we have not touched before. The place for the challenge was WWE. Even now, the situation changes daily, and my position is up and down everyday, and I am living with it.”

Nakamura was asked if there have been any points where he struggled since coming to WWE. He talked about how it wasn’t hard to adapt to the style of WWE wrestling, but there was some culture shock with living in America.

“Since I entered without any previous information about WWE, it was always fresh to see and I enjoyed it as well,” Nakamura said. “Regardless of where Japan and the United States are different, I thought that fighting in the United States was such an idea, and I worked on it before getting used to it. With regard to the ring and training, I had experience abroad, so it is important to fight on the ring, it was not so difficult to match the style of the WWE. It is a life than it. It’s totally different (laughs). Now I live in Florida, and when I go back home I’m all Japanese. Most of the expedition in the game, so there is no time to return home. When I went to Singapore the other day, the food was relieved because it was the same as Asia.”

Nakamura is set to face Robert Roode and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins in singles matches when WWE returns to Tokyo, Japan later this month. Nakamura said he is very much looking forward to both bouts, and said he wants to prove his worth in singles matches.

Regarding his tag team with Rusev, which could be done now that Rusev is on a hiatus, Nakamura said he has no complaints on being in the tag team. He also said that some say he and Rusev are better at singles competition, but they don’t view the tag team run as a negative thing. He pointed to Kairi Sane and Asuka being motivated for their tag team after recent singles runs.