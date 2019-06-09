Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke with StraitTimes.com to promote the upcoming WWE event on June 27 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Nakamura will be challenging WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins at the event.

During the interview, Nakamura shared when he wants to retire from pro wrestling. After being in the business for over a decade, he has only been in WWE for a few years. Nakamura revealed that he plans to wrestling for at least another five years.

“I want to wrestle at least five more years. I’m 39 now. (Former MLB) baseball player Ichiro Suzuki retired at 45 and he was such an influence for Japanese sportsmen, especially those who lived in other countries. And so I need to wrestle until I’m 45 years old.”

Here’s the full card for this live event: