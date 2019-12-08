WWE Superstar Sin Cara took to Twitter earlier today to confirm that he has been granted his release from the company. Sin Cara recently tweeted a long message revealing that he had requested to leave the company and pursue pro wrestling in other capacities.

“As of today I have been granted my release from WWE,” Sin Cara wrote. “Thank you WWE Universe it has been an amazing adventure.”

The lucha Superstar reportedly had three more years left on his contract. WWE released the following statement on their website confirming the release. “WWE has come to terms on the release of Sin Cara. The company wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.”

— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) December 8, 2019

