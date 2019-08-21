Noam Dar vs. Travis Banks is now official for the upcoming WWE NXT UK “Takeover: Cardiff” event.

The second NXT UK Takeover special will be held on Saturday, August 31 from a sold out Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales. It will air live on the WWE Network at 3pm ET, just a few hours before the AEW All Out pay-per-view.

Below is the updated “Takeover: Cardiff” card:

WWE UK Title Match

Tyler Bate vs. WALTER (c)

NXT UK Women’s Title Match

Kay Lee Ray vs. Toni Storm (c)

Triple Threat for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles

Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster vs. Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Zack Gibson and James Drake (c)

Last Man Standing Match

Dave Mastiff vs. Joe Coffey

Noam Dar vs. Travis Banks