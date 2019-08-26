AEW has announced SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian) vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt for the AEW All Out pay-per-view on August 31 near Chicago.

The match was revealed on the latest episode of Being The Elite, seen above.

The AEW All Out pay-per-view takes place on Saturday, August 31 from the Sears Centre Arena near Chicago.

Below is the updated announced card:

AEW World Heavyweight Title Match

Chris Jericho vs. “Hangman” Adam Page

Escalera De la Muerte (Ladder Match) for the AAA World Tag Team Titles

The Young Bucks vs. The Lucha Brothers (c)

Kenny Omega vs. PAC (replacing the injured Jon Moxley)

Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears with Tully Blanchard

Joey Janela vs. Jimmy Havoc vs. Darby Allin

The Best Friends vs. The Dark Order

Winners receive a First Round Bye in the AEW World Tag Team Titles tournament.

Jack Evans and Angelico vs. Private Party

Riho vs. Hikaru Shida

SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, Frankie Kazarian) vs. Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt

The Buy In Pre-show: Casino Battle Royale

Brandi Rhodes, Allie, Yuka Sakazaki, Britt Baker, Nyla Rose, Jazz, Ivelisse, Teal Piper, Big Swole, Sadie Gibbs, 11 participants TBA

Winner earns shot at the inaugural AEW Women’s World Title.