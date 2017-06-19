– Below is the opening video used for Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis:

Someone's life will CHANGE tonight!

The #SDLive roster will seize the most of this OPPORTUNITY when #MITB streams LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/a61QjgzGCH — WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2017

– As seen below, Nikki Bella was backstage for Sunday’s MITB pay-per-view. She tweeted the following photo after the opening match:

Backstage watching #MITB & goodness I want to forearm the hell out of James! So proud of my SmackDown Live Women! They killed it!! N pic.twitter.com/j18oI5Sfli — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) June 19, 2017

– As noted, last night’s MITB opener saw Carmella win the first-ever women’s MITB Ladder Match thanks to a major assist from James Ellsworth. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan tweeted the following on the finish:

This is not what I had envisioned for the FIRST EVER Women's #MITB match. @realellsworth and @CarmellaWWE just robbed the #WWE Universe. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) June 19, 2017