– Below is the opening video used for Sunday’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view from the Scottrade Center in St. Louis:
Someone's life will CHANGE tonight!
The #SDLive roster will seize the most of this OPPORTUNITY when #MITB streams LIVE on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/a61QjgzGCH
— WWE (@WWE) June 19, 2017
– As seen below, Nikki Bella was backstage for Sunday’s MITB pay-per-view. She tweeted the following photo after the opening match:
Backstage watching #MITB & goodness I want to forearm the hell out of James! So proud of my SmackDown Live Women! They killed it!! N pic.twitter.com/j18oI5Sfli
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) June 19, 2017
– As noted, last night’s MITB opener saw Carmella win the first-ever women’s MITB Ladder Match thanks to a major assist from James Ellsworth. SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon and SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan tweeted the following on the finish:
This is not what I had envisioned for the FIRST EVER Women's #MITB match. @realellsworth and @CarmellaWWE just robbed the #WWE Universe.
— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) June 19, 2017
Absolutely unacceptable and cheap. The circumstances surrounding the Women's #MITB match will be the FIRST thing addressed on #SDLive.
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 19, 2017