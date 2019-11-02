WWE’s SmackDown programme that aired last night on FOX had a huge return of viewership. Last week the show aired on FS1 and drew just 888,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. The reason for the move was due to MLB coverage of the World Series airing on the main FOX channel.

This week’s episode shot up to an average of 2.543 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. The show also gained a 0.8 rating in key 18-49 demo, which ranking 1st for the entire night. This increase equates to a bump of 186%.

