WWE has announced that this year’s Survivor Series event will be taking on a different spin. Traditionally over the past few years the event has seen RAW and SmackDown collide to decide ‘brand supremacy.’

The announcement was made during the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. It will be interesting to see how WWE pulls off three way brand warfare. Although, this is a good way to build some excitement for a show that has lost a lot of it’s lustre over the past few years.

What are some of the matches that you would like to see on the show? Seeing as it’s likely we will not see NXT Superstars taking on the ‘main roster’ for a fair while? Let us know in the comments.

